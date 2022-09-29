Coerente Capital Management Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

