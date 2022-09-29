Coerente Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 4.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $237.43 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.