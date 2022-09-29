Clive Brown Purchases 63,985 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown acquired 63,985 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £149,724.90 ($180,914.57).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Clive Brown acquired 53 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($184.44).

On Tuesday, July 12th, Clive Brown purchased 46 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £148.58 ($179.53).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 235.50 ($2.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 319.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

ONT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

