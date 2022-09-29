ClinTex CTi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.33 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1.00 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

