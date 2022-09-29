Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 5.6 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.