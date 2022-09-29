Citigroup Raises Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target to $11.50

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

