Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 61.2% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Cingulate

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,806. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

