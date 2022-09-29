Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Down 61.2% in September

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter.
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
