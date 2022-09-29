CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.88

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.88 and last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 168105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

