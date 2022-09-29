Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.93

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 3264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

