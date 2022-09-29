Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.