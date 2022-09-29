China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,026,100 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 24,329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPMF remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.