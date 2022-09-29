China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Stock Performance
COE stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
