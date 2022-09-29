China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

About China Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

