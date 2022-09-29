China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 70.14% and a negative net margin of 54.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

