China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.68. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
