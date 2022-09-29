China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.61

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $16.68. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at $749,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.