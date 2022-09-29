China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.36. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

