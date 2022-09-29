Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 637,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

