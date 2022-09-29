Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,872,679 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

