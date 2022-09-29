Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,786 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.72. 20,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

