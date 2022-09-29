Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,589 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 70.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 151,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on U. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

