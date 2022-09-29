Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,194 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 1,077,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

