Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,333,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 8,035,561 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHNG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 989,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 246.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,655,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

