CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. 5,834,862 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

