CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 41.0% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $47.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,678.92. 344,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,917.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,030.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.04 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

