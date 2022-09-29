CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,009 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.92.

