CFO4Life Group LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.97. 2,957,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,442. The stock has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.91 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.37.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

