CFO4Life Group LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,184. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.