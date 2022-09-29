CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.42. 8,479,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,083. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

