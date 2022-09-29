CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,964. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

