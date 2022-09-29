CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

SBNY stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 777,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.46.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.