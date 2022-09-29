CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading 5.7% Higher

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.39 and last traded at $95.50. Approximately 90,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,802,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

