CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is NatWest Group plc’s 8th Largest Position

NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up 3.6% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.66. 27,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

