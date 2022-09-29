Centrality (CENNZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.14 or 1.00073860 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006723 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. Telegram | Reddit | Medium | Github | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

