Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.42

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

