Center For Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

