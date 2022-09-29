Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Amcor by 59.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

