Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $26.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

