Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,046 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

