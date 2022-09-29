Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,439,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $46.22 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

