Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $777,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Enbridge accounts for 0.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.