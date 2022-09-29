Center For Asset Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,653,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

