Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

