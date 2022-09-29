Center For Asset Management LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

