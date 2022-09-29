Center For Asset Management LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17,423.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 397,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,829,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.75 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

