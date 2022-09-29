Center For Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

