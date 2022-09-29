Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 41.4% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 89.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

