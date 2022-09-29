Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $51.53 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.53 million and $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,827,963 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

