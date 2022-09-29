CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.40

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 300882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.