CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.40

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 300882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

