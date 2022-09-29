Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.72. 64,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

