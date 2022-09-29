Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.