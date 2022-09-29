Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 83,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Caterpillar stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

